Election Results: March 23

Presidential preference primaries for the Democratic and Republican parties were held today, and several regular elections also were held in Acadiana parishes.
In what was no surprise to anyone, President Joe Biden captured the Democratic nomination in Louisiana, and former President Donald Trump captured the Republican nomination for Louisiana.
Only Republicans and Democrats were able to vote in those elections, because they were to select the candidate for each party's presidential nomination. If you're not a registered member of a party you cannot vote on what that party does.
Registered members of those parties also will be voting on members of state- and parish-level party leadership. If you want to see the results of those elections, click here.
There also are a few municipal elections in some parishes. Henderson re-elected a longtime mayor and selected a new police chief; St. Landry Parish selected a new district judge and voters in Vermilion Parish overwhelmingly rejected a parcel fee that would have funded economic development efforts.
Here are the results from the items on regular ballots in those Acadiana parishes:
ST LANDRY PARISH
District Judge 27th Judicial District Court, ES 4, Div. B
Caleb Kent Aguillard, Republican - 536 votes 19 percent
Laura Rougeau Garcille, Republican - 1,610 votes 57 percent WINNER
Jessica Wimberley Marchand, Republican - 655 votes 23 percent
ST. MARTIN PARISH
Mayor Town of Henderson
Sherbin J. Collette, Independent - 322 votes 72 percent WINNER
"Kathy" Wyble, Democrat - 125 votes 28 percent
Chief of Police Town of Henderson
Troy Dupuis, Republican - 267 votes 57 percent WINNER
Leroy Guidry, Independent - 199 votes 43 percent
Councilmen Town of Henderson - 5 to be elected
Juanita Latiolais "Nita" Berard, Democrat - 309 votes 17 percent
Judy Broussard, Independent - 236 votes 13 percent
Gary Dupuis, Republican - 176 votes 10 percent
William "Bill" LeGrand, Independent - 206 votes 12 percent
Jody Meche, Independent - 238 votes 13 percent
Bonnie Ridley, Republican - 123 votes 7 percent
Richard White, Republican - 150 votes 8 percent
William L. "Bill" Wilson, Republican - 97 votes 5 percent
Chantelle Wiltz, Independent - 143 votes 8 percent
Louis "Rusty" Wyatt Jr., Independent - 107 6 percent
VERMILION PARISH
Parishwide Economic Development District Proposition
(Parcel Fee)
Shall the Vermilion Parish Economic Development District, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to levy an annual parcel fee of $6.50 on all the property subject to taxation in Vermilion Parish, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033 (an estimated $243,750.00 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the fee for an entire year), for the purpose of conducting activities that stimulate the economy, leverage local resources, and/or provide workforce opportunities?
Yes: 915 votes 19 percent
No: 3,783 votes 81 percent