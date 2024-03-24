Election Results: March 23

Presidential preference primaries for the Democratic and Republican parties were held today, and several regular elections also were held in Acadiana parishes.

In what was no surprise to anyone, President Joe Biden captured the Democratic nomination in Louisiana, and former President Donald Trump captured the Republican nomination for Louisiana.

Only Republicans and Democrats were able to vote in those elections, because they were to select the candidate for each party's presidential nomination. If you're not a registered member of a party you cannot vote on what that party does.

Registered members of those parties also will be voting on members of state- and parish-level party leadership. If you want to see the results of those elections, click here.

There also are a few municipal elections in some parishes. Henderson re-elected a longtime mayor and selected a new police chief; St. Landry Parish selected a new district judge and voters in Vermilion Parish overwhelmingly rejected a parcel fee that would have funded economic development efforts.

Here are the results from the items on regular ballots in those Acadiana parishes:

ST LANDRY PARISH

District Judge 27th Judicial District Court, ES 4, Div. B

Caleb Kent Aguillard, Republican - 536 votes 19 percent

Laura Rougeau Garcille, Republican - 1,610 votes 57 percent WINNER

Jessica Wimberley Marchand, Republican - 655 votes 23 percent

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Mayor Town of Henderson

Sherbin J. Collette, Independent - 322 votes 72 percent WINNER

"Kathy" Wyble, Democrat - 125 votes 28 percent

Chief of Police Town of Henderson

Troy Dupuis, Republican - 267 votes 57 percent WINNER

Leroy Guidry, Independent - 199 votes 43 percent

Councilmen Town of Henderson - 5 to be elected

Juanita Latiolais "Nita" Berard, Democrat - 309 votes 17 percent

Judy Broussard, Independent - 236 votes 13 percent

Gary Dupuis, Republican - 176 votes 10 percent

William "Bill" LeGrand, Independent - 206 votes 12 percent

Jody Meche, Independent - 238 votes 13 percent

Bonnie Ridley, Republican - 123 votes 7 percent

Richard White, Republican - 150 votes 8 percent

William L. "Bill" Wilson, Republican - 97 votes 5 percent

Chantelle Wiltz, Independent - 143 votes 8 percent

Louis "Rusty" Wyatt Jr., Independent - 107 6 percent

VERMILION PARISH

Parishwide Economic Development District Proposition

(Parcel Fee)

Shall the Vermilion Parish Economic Development District, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to levy an annual parcel fee of $6.50 on all the property subject to taxation in Vermilion Parish, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033 (an estimated $243,750.00 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the fee for an entire year), for the purpose of conducting activities that stimulate the economy, leverage local resources, and/or provide workforce opportunities?

Yes: 915 votes 19 percent

No: 3,783 votes 81 percent