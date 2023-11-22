Election Results 2023: General election turnout was higher than primary

Voter turnout for the October primary was so low that only 18 percent of the state's registered voters selected the new governor.

And turnout was a smidgen higher for the November general election.

For the October primary, turnout statewide was 35.8 percent. For the November general, which happened last Saturday, it was a tiny bit higher, at 36.31 percent.

Here are the unofficial turnout numbers for Acadiana's parishes:

Acadia - 20 percent turnout, compared to 38.5 percent in the primary.

Evangeline - 17 percent turnout, compared to 39.2 percent turnout in the primary. But the turnout for the District 6 Police Jury runoff was more than 33 percent.

Iberia - 18 percent turnout, compared to 37.6 percent turnout in the primary.

Lafayette - 31. 4 percent turnout, compared to 36.8 percent turnout in the primary.

Jeff Davis - 36 percent turnout, compared to 40.1 percent turnout in the primary.

St. Landry - 17 percent turnout, compared to 34.5 percent turnout in the primary.

St. Martin - 26 percent turnout, compared to 41.7 percent turnout in the primary. Turnout for the District 1 Parish Council race was 36 percent.

St. Mary - 24 percent turnout, compared to 37.1 percent turnout in the primary.

Vermilion - 35 percent turnout, compared to 43.8 percent turnout in the primary.