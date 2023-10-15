Watch Now
ELECTION RESULTS 2023: BESE Board

Posted at 12:17 AM, Oct 15, 2023
Six seats on the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education were voted on by Louisiana citizens on Saturday.

Here are the numbers:

BESE -- District 1  
Paul Hollis (REP)    71%
Lauren Jewett (DEM)    29%

BESE -- District 4  
Paige Hoffpauir (REP)    23%
Stacey Melerine (REP)    47%
Emma Shepard (DEM)    30%

BESE -- District 5  
"Toby" Brazzel (REP)    33%
Lance Harris (REP)    67%

BESE -- District 6  
"Ronnie" Morris (REP)    69%
Jodi Rollins (REP)    31%

BESE -- District 7  
Cathy S. Banks (REP)    29%
Kevin M. Berken (REP)    37%
Erick Knezek (REP)    34%

BESE -- District 8  
Preston Castille (DEM)    70%
Dolores "DeeDee" Cormier-Zenon (DEM)    30%

