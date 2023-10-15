ELECTION RESULTS 2023: BESE Board

Six seats on the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education were voted on by Louisiana citizens on Saturday.

Here are the numbers:

BESE -- District 1

Paul Hollis (REP) 71%

Lauren Jewett (DEM) 29%

BESE -- District 4

Paige Hoffpauir (REP) 23%

Stacey Melerine (REP) 47%

Emma Shepard (DEM) 30%

BESE -- District 5

"Toby" Brazzel (REP) 33%

Lance Harris (REP) 67%

BESE -- District 6

"Ronnie" Morris (REP) 69%

Jodi Rollins (REP) 31%

BESE -- District 7

Cathy S. Banks (REP) 29%

Kevin M. Berken (REP) 37%

Erick Knezek (REP) 34%

BESE -- District 8

Preston Castille (DEM) 70%

Dolores "DeeDee" Cormier-Zenon (DEM) 30%

