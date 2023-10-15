ELECTION RESULTS 2023: BESE Board

Six seats on the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education were voted on by Louisiana citizens on Saturday.
Here are the numbers:
BESE -- District 1
Paul Hollis (REP) 71%
Lauren Jewett (DEM) 29%
BESE -- District 4
Paige Hoffpauir (REP) 23%
Stacey Melerine (REP) 47%
Emma Shepard (DEM) 30%
BESE -- District 5
"Toby" Brazzel (REP) 33%
Lance Harris (REP) 67%
BESE -- District 6
"Ronnie" Morris (REP) 69%
Jodi Rollins (REP) 31%
BESE -- District 7
Cathy S. Banks (REP) 29%
Kevin M. Berken (REP) 37%
Erick Knezek (REP) 34%
BESE -- District 8
Preston Castille (DEM) 70%
Dolores "DeeDee" Cormier-Zenon (DEM) 30%