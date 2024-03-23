Election Day: Have you voted yet?

Today is Election Day, and polls are open until 8 p.m. tonight.
In Louisiana, all voters who are registered as a Democrat, a Republican or an Independent can vote in the Presidential Preference Primary. That means that, as a member of one of those parties, you get to cast your vote for which candidate you'd like to run for President representing that party. You can't vote in a party's preference primary if you're not registered in that party. Registered members of those parties also will be voting on members of state- and parish-level party leadership.
There also are a few municipal elections in some parishes. Here's what's on the regular ballot in those Acadiana parishes; you can also see what's on your ballot by going to the Secretary of State's website here and logging in.
ST LANDRY PARISH
District Judge 27th Judicial District Court, ES 4, Div. B
Caleb Kent Aguillard, Republican
Laura Rougeau Garcille, Republican
Jessica Wimberley Marchand, Republican
ST. MARTIN PARISH
Mayor Town of Henderson
Sherbin J. Collette, Independent
"Kathy" Wyble, Democrat
Chief of Police Town of Henderson
Troy Dupuis, Republican
Leroy Guidry, Independent
Councilmen Town of Henderson - 5 to be elected
Juanita Latiolais "Nita" Berard, Democrat
Judy Broussard, Independent
Gary Dupuis, Republican
William "Bill" LeGrand, Independent
Jody Meche, Independent
Bonnie Ridley, Republican
Richard White, Republican
William L. "Bill" Wilson, Republican
Chantelle Wiltz, Independent
Louis "Rusty" Wyatt Jr., Independent
VERMILION PARISH
Parishwide Economic Development District Proposition
(Parcel Fee)
Shall the Vermilion Parish Economic Development District, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to levy an annual parcel fee of $6.50 on all the property subject to taxation in Vermilion Parish, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033 (an estimated $243,750.00 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the fee for an entire year), for the purpose of conducting activities that stimulate the economy, leverage local resources, and/or provide workforce opportunities?