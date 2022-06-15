Elayn Hunt correctional officer booked for falsifying public documents

An Elayn Hunt Correctional Center corrections officer was arrested Tuesday for falsifying public documents.

An inmate committed suicide at the prison June 2, 2022 and officials began an investigation. Officials discovered 28-year-old Master Sergeant Samantha Joubert of Baton Rouge documented in the logbook she made routine rounds when she had not.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office was made aware of the findings and booked Joubert with malfeasance in office (la. R.S. 14:134) and Injuring Public Records (La. R.S. 14:132).

Joubert, an Elayn Hunt employee since April 19, 2018, remains suspended pending the investigation.