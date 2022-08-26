Effort to recall New Orleans Mayor has begun

Our media partners at The Advocate/Times Picayune are reporting that two critics of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell are organizing a formal recall effort, according to a petition filed Friday with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

The petition, filed by former mayoral candidate Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste and Eileen Carter, sister of recently-convicted state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, claims that Cantrell has shown a “failure to put New Orleans first and execute the responsibilities of the position," the newspapers report.

The recall effort must garner signatures from 20% of qualified electors -- or people eligible to vote -- in Orleans Parish. That amounts to more than 50,000 signatures, and it must be accomplished within 180 days.

If they get the required number of signatures within the time allotted, and all the signatures are certified as valid, then an election would be called. In that election, all the voters in the city would decide if Cantrell is recalled.