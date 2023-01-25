EF1 tornado touchdown confirmed in Pointe Coupee Parish

According to the National Weather Service out of New Orleans, a tornado briefly touched down near Cuff Point Drive and moved northeast before lifting near Michael Lane.

The tornado reached peak winds of approximately 90mph making it an EF1 in rating.

Three manufactured homes were damaged. One home was abandoned, not strapped down and rolled. The second home was also not strapped down and blew into the third home that was strapped down.

Otherwise, shingle, siding and tree damage were observed by the National Weather Service.

