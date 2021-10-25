Edwards to travel to Scotland for climate change summit

Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to Scotland this week for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties.

There, he will make the case that while Louisiana is "suffering severe consequences related to the world’s changing climate," no state is better positioned to be a leader in the changing energy landscape.

The Governor will be joined by cabinet secretaries and advisors, including members and staffers of his Climate Initiatives Task Force, to help shape the international discussion about climate change, cleaner energy, and creating sustainable communities in the face of a changing climate.

The Governor and his team will depart on October 28 and will attend COP26 and related meetings beginning on October 31 until November 4.

