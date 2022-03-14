Edwards to hold State of the State Address Monday

Governor John Bel Edwards will open Louisiana's Regular Legislative Session on Monday with his State of the State Address.

The address will be held on March 14 at 1:00 pm at the Louisiana State Capitol.

This will be Edwards's seventh State of the State Address.

He is expected to focus on the how the state can make investments to support pandemic and hurricane recovery as well as the path forward to a "better future."

Last year, the governor's State of the State Address was held outdoors at Southern University due to COVID concerns.

March 14 is the two-year anniversary of Louisiana's first COVID death. The governor's office says that Edwards will address the pandemic and discuss how the state can move forward and live with COVID.

Edwards will also outline his legislative agenda.

KATC plans to live stream the address on the KATC Facebook page and KATC.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel