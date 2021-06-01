Edwards signs bill to increase time allowed in voting machines

Governor Edwards on Tuesday signed into law a round of bills from the 2021 Legislative Session, one of which would increase the amount of time a voter may remain in a voting machine during elections.

Act 22 (HB 285) states voters shall not remain in a voting machine longer than six minutes. If a voter fails to leave a voting machine after a commissioner notifies him that six minutes have elapsed, the commissioners shall order the voter to complete voting and leave the voting machine.

Even so, if a ballot is lengthy or if it contains complex propositions or constitutional amendments, the commissioners may allocate additional time in an equitable manner, the act states.

Previously, voters were given three minutes to remain in voting machines.

You can read the full act here.

Gov. Edwards also signed into law HB 375, which allows for sexual assault survivors to receive early termination of their residential leases.

"I am proud to have signed HB 375 by Rep. Freeman into law, making it Act 1 of the 2021 Legislative Session," said Gov. Edwards. "This bill is a great step forward in helping sexual assault survivors gain independence and protection under the law, and I applaud Rep. Freeman for bringing this legislation forward."

These are just two of a number of bills signed into law by the governor on Tuesday. To read more, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel