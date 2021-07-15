Edwards reports 50% of Louisiana adults now have at least one COVID vaccine shot

Governor John Bel Edwards announced today on Twitter that 50% of Louisiana adults now have at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

This news comes after the Louisiana Department of Health began offering the chance to win $100,000 every week during the month of July.

In one of the governor's recent press releases, the state health office Dr. Joseph Kanter said, “We saw a bump in vaccinations when we announced Shot At A Million. This is good news – we are now in the most challenging phase of the vaccine rollout to date, and this is now a game of inches. But we do need more residents to go sleeves up to protect themselves and their loved ones against this more contagious variant. Already more than 1.8 million Louisianans have taken their first dose of the COVID vaccine, which is safe, effective and widely available at locations across Louisiana at no cost to the public.”

JUST IN: 50% of adults in Louisiana have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine. We need more Louisianans to go #SleevesUp in order to protect against the Delta Variant and beat COVID-19. Visit https://t.co/VYbLJeO7yD to find a vaccine near you. #lagov pic.twitter.com/gAfiROmdya — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) July 15, 2021

As the more contagious Delta COVID-19 variant spreads across Louisiana, the governor said, today is the perfect day for Louisianans to take the vaccine to protect themselves against COVID-19 while still beating the deadline to register for the first Shot At A Million drawing.

Last week, the more contagious Delta COVID-19 variant became the dominant strain in the country, making up 52 percent of all cases, according to the governor's recent press release.

In the region that includes Louisiana, 59 percent of all cases are the more contagious Delta variant, which has in turn increased the number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and the percent positivity of tests.

The deadline to enter the second drawing for the state's "Shot At A Million" lottery is Friday.

Residents have until 11:59 pm on Friday, July 16, to be entered into the July 21 drawing.

All Louisiana residents ages 18+, they say, who have chosen to receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — all they have to do is enter.

Louisiana residents ages 12-17 who have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine are eligible to win one of nine $100,000 scholarships.

A grand prize drawing of $1,000,000 will take place at the end of the month, according to "Shot at a Million" website.

