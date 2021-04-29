Watch
Edwards briefing on proposal for the American Rescue Plan

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 2:56 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 15:56:22-04

Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing on Thursday to share his proposal for the American Rescue Plan.

The briefing will begin at 3:30 p.m.

KATC will live stream the press conference on KATC and the KATC Facebook page. A live stream can be viewed below:

