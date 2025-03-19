Early voting underway; here are turnout numbers so far

Early voting is under way for the March 29 election; you can cast your ballot early until March 22.

On the ballot for the election are several local offices, as well as some local propositions and four proposed amendments to the state Constitution. For a look at what's on your ballot, click here.

Early voting started on Saturday; here are the numbers so far, as of Tuesday:

Statewide, 82,353 of the 2,981,959 registered voters have cast their ballots. That's a 3 percent turnout so far.

Acadia Parish: 628 of the 38,523 registered voters have cast their ballots. That's a 2 percent turnout so far.

Calcasieu Parish: 3,720 of the 123,390 registered voters have cast their ballots. That's a 3 percent turnout.

Evangeline Parish: 249 of the 21,017 registered voters have cast their ballots. That's a 1 percent turnout.

Iberia Parish: 1,372 of the 44,029 registered voters have cast their ballots. That's a 3 percent turnout.

Jeff Davis Parish: 1,088 of the 20,718 registered voters have cast their ballots. That's a 5 percent turnout.

Lafayette Parish: 3,872 of the 162,514 registered voters have cast their ballots. That's a 2 percent turnout.

St. Landry Parish: 1,097 of the 55,248 registered voters have cast their ballots. That's a 2 percent turnout.

St. Martin Parish: 872 of the 35,518 registered voters have cast their ballots. That's a 2 percent turnout.

St. Mary Parish: 871 of the 30,577 registered voters have cast their ballots. That's a 3 percent turnout.

Vermilion Parish: 789 of the 38,323 registered voters have cast their ballots. That's a 2 percent turnout.

