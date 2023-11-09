Early voting under way; here are the numbers so far

Early voting is under way in Louisiana for the November 18 election.

If you want to see what's on your ballot, click here.

Early voting began November 3 and continues through November 11, excluding November 5 (Sunday) and November 10 (Veterans Day). Early voting is from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and happens designated locations in each parish. To find out where you can early vote in your parish, click here.

If you need an absentee ballot, you must request one by November 14 at 4:30 p.m. unless you're military or overseas. You can request an absentee ballot online through the Secretary of State's Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office. The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is Nov. 17 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

So far a total of 141,290 of Louisiana's 2,976,612 registered voters have cast early ballots. That's about 5 percent.

Here are the breakdowns by parish, as of the end of voting on Tuesday, November 7:

Acadia Parish: Records show that 1,423 early ballots have been cast; that's around 4 percent of the parish's 38,806 registered voters.

Calcasieu Parish: Records show that 4,131 early ballots have been cast; that's around 3 percent of the parish's 125,424 registered voters.

Evangeline Parish: Records show that 549 early ballots have been cast; that's around 3 percent of the parish's 21,251 registered voters.

Iberia Parish: Records show that 1,793 early ballots have been cast; that's about 4 percent of the parish's 45,436 registered voters.

Jefferson Davis Parish: Records show that 2,336 early ballots have been cast; that's about 11 percent of the parish's 20,525 registered voters.

Lafayette Parish: Records show that 8,649 early ballots have been cast; that's about 5 percent of the parish's 157,921 registered voters.

St. Landry Parish: Records show that 1,282 early ballots have been cast; that's about 2 percent of the parish's 57,481 registered voters.

St. Martin Parish: Records show that 2,795 early ballots have been cast; that's about 8 percent of the parish's 36,610 registered voters.

St. Mary Parish: Records show that 1,637 early ballots have been cast; that's about 5 percent of the parish's 31,641 registered voters.

Vermilion Parish: Records show that 2,941 early ballots have been cast; that's about 8 percent of the parish's 37,925 registered voters.

