Early voting turnout low for December election

Election Day is Saturday, and a light ballot coupled with a holiday week may have affected turnout - which was low.

To see what's on your ballot, click here. You can also double-check your voting location and your ballot by visiting GeauxVote.org

Early voting for the election was November 22-30, which included the Thanksgiving Holiday. Statewide, 107,523 voters cast their ballots early. That's 3.5 percent of the state's 3,044,473 registered voters.

Here are the numbers for Acadiana's parishes:

Acadia Parish: 813 of the 39,352 registered voters cast ballots early. That's about 2 percent.

Evangeline Parish: 220 of the 21,389 registered voters cast ballots early. That's about 1 percent.

Iberia Parish: 1,046 of the 45,726 registered voters cast ballots early. That's about 2 percent.

Jeff Davis Parish: 539 of the 20,960 registered voters cast ballots early. That's about 2.5 percent.

Lafayette Parish: 3,963 of the 163,003 registered voters cast ballots early. That's about 2 percent.

St. Landry Parish: 835 of the 58,117 registered voters cast ballots early. That's about 1 percent.

St. Martin Parish: 829 of the 37,009 registered voters cast ballots early. That's about 2 percent.

St. Mary Parish: 1,271 of the 31,991 registered voters cast ballots early. That's about 4 percent.

Vermilion Parish: 725 of the 38,669 registered voters cast ballots early. That's about 2 percent.