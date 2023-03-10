Early voting starts tomorrow for March 25 election

Early voting for the March 25 Municipal Primary Election begins Saturday, March 11, and continues through Saturday, March 18 (excluding Sunday, March 12) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations. To find the location in your parish, click here.

Voters can use the Secretary of State's app, GeauxVote Mobile, to locate parish early voting locations, Election Day voting site, or view their sample ballot. GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations, and hours. GeauxBot is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.

To see what's on your ballot, go here: https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/Home/VoterLogin

In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may use a digital license via LA Wallet.

For more information, contact the Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.