Early voting started Saturday, here are the numbers so far

Early voting for the October 14 gubernatorial primary started on Saturday, and the numbers show that so far almost three percent of the state's registered voters already have cast their ballots.

Statewide, 81,538 people cast their ballot on Saturday, according to the Secretary of State's Office. That's almost three percent of the state's 2.9 million registered voters.

Here are the breakdowns for Acadiana's parishes:

Acadia Parish: Records show that 881 of the parish's 38,756 registered voters cast ballots on Saturday. That's about 2 percent.

Calcasieu Parish: Records show 2,821 of the parish's 125,162 registered voters cast ballots on Saturday. That's about 2 percent.

Evangeline Parish: Records show 528 of the parish's 21,225 registered voters cast ballots on Saturday. That's about 2 percent.

Iberia Parish: Records show that 1,446 of the parish's 45,359 registered voters cast ballots on Saturday. That's about 3 percent.

Jefferson Davis Parish: Records show that 827 of the parish's 20,431 registered voters cast ballots Saturday. That's about 4 percent.

Lafayette Parish: Records show that 3,694 of the parish's 157,429 registered voters cast ballots Saturday. That's about 2 percent.

St. Landry Parish: Records show that 1,380 of the parish's 57,472 registered voters cast ballots Saturday. That's about 2 percent.

St. Martin Parish: Records show that 1,233 of the parish's 36,539 registered voters cast ballots on Saturday. That's about 3 percent.

St. Mary Parish: Records show that 965 of the parish's 31,614 registered voters cast ballots on Saturday. That's about 3 percent.

Vermilion Parish: Records show that 1,266 of the parish's 37,805 registered voters cast ballots Saturday. That's about 3 percent.

The Louisiana parishes with the most registered voters are East Baton Rouge, Jefferson and Orleans. Here's how their early voting numbers look:

In East Baton Rouge, 8,271 of the parish's 285,467 voters cast ballots. That's about 3 percent.

In Jefferson, 6,208 of the parish's 269,604 voters cast ballots. That's about 2 percent.

In Orleans, 4,261 of the parish's 263,952 voters cast ballots. That's about 2 percent.

