Early voting ends today; see the numbers so far

Posted at 11:07 AM, Nov 01, 2022
Early voting for the November 8 election ends today when the polls close at 6 p.m.

So far, 308,780 Louisiana voters have cast their ballots in the election. You can still vote on the day of the election; if you want to see what's on your ballot click here.

Early voting started on October 25 and lasts until November 1 for this election. In Louisiana, you don't need any reason to vote early.

As of close of polls at 6 p.m. on October 31, the Secretary of State reports that 308,780 of Louisiana's 3,016,626 registered voters had cast a ballot early. That's 10 percent.

Here are the numbers from Acadiana's parishes:

  • Acadia Parish: 3,957 of the 39,273 registered voters cast an early ballot. That's 10 percent.
  • Calcasieu Parish: 11,297 of the 126,874 registered voters cast an early ballot. That's 9 percent.
  • Evangeline Parish: 2,797 of the 21,724 registered voters cast an early ballot. That's 13 percent.
  • Iberia Parish: 4,152 of the 46,195 registered voters cast an early ballot. That's 9 percent.
  • Lafayette Parish: 14,381 of the 159,738 registered voters cast an early ballot. That's 9 percent.
  • St. Landry Parish: 5,640 of the 58,438 registered voters cast an early ballot. That's 9 percent.
  • St. Martin Parish: 4,619 of the 37,024 registered voters cast an early ballot. That's 12 percent.
  • St. Mary Parish: 2,957 of the 32,122 registered voters cast an early ballot. That's 9 percent.
  • Vermilion Parish: 3,573 of the 38,057 registered voters cast an early ballot. That's 9 percent.

If you'd like to see the numbers for yourself, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State's website.
You can find the figures for early voting here, and the figures for voter registration here.

