Early voting begins this weekend for the April 24 election

Early voting for the April 24 election is scheduled to begin this weekend.

Early voting begins Saturday, April 10, and continues through Saturday, April 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, April 11. Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at the parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations.

· Five parishes will vote in both multi-parish races (such as United States Representative) and local/municipal offices: DeSoto, Jefferson, Morehouse, Sabine and Winn.

· 21 parishes will vote only on state offices (such as United States Representative): Ascension, Assumption, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, East Baton Rouge, East Carroll, Iberville, Madison, Natchitoches, Orleans, Ouachita, Red River, St. Charles, St. James, St. John, Tensas, Vernon, Webster, West Baton Rouge and West Carroll.

· Two parishes will vote only on local/municipal offices: Calcasieu and Lafourche.

· 13 parishes will have proposition elections only: Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, Franklin, Iberia, Jackson, Livingston, Richland, St. Bernard, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Vermilion.

· 23 parishes will have no elections: Avoyelles, Beauregard, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, East Feliciana, Grant, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, LaSalle, Lincoln, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, Union, Washington and West Feliciana.

Voters are encouraged to utilize GeauxVote Mobile, to locate parish early voting locations, Election Day voting site, or view their sample ballot. GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations, and hours.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and wipe down voting machines between each voter. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.

For more information, contact the Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.

