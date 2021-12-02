Dump truck driver killed after train collides with vehicle

A dump truck driver was killed Wednesday when an Amtrak train collided with their vehicle in Tangipahoa Parish.

According to deputies, the collision occurred a few miles south of Amite.

There have been no reported injuries on the train, but deputies say the dump truck driver received fatal injuries.

This story will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

