Duck Season begins this week

The 2024 Louisiana duck hunting season begins Nov. 2-3 in the West Zone with a youth-only hunt, and the first split of the season opens a week later, on Nov. 9, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced.

The East Zone’s youth-veterans only hunt will be Nov. 9 with the first split of the season beginning Nov. 16.

To see the complete seasons for both zones, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/assets/Resources/Publications/Regulations/2024-2025-Hunting-Regulations.pdf [wlf.louisiana.gov].

All waterfowl hunters 16 years and older, even those who are not otherwise required to purchase a license, must have a Federal Duck Stamp. Go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/federal-duck-stamps [wlf.louisiana.gov] for more information.

Those 18 and older duck hunting are required to have a basic hunting license and be Harvest Information Program (HIP) certified. Youth 17 and under do not need a hunting license or HIP certification to duck hunt. To purchase a hunting license, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunting-licenses-permits-tags [wlf.louisiana.gov].

Many LDWF Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) throughout the state offer duck hunting opportunities. The most popular include: Pass-a-Loutre WMA, Atchafalaya Delta WMA, Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA, Sherburne WMA, Dewey Wills WMA and Russell Sage WMA. For a complete list of WMAs open to duck hunting and more information on WMA duck hunting, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/seasons-and-regulations [wlf.louisiana.gov].

All visitors to LDWF WMAs must have either a WMA Access Permit, Senior Hunting/Fishing License, Louisiana Sportsman’s Paradise License or Lifetime Hunting/Fishing License. Go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/wmarefugeconservation-area-licenses-and-permits [wlf.louisiana.gov] for more information.

For more information on duck hunting in Louisiana, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/subhome/waterfowl [wlf.louisiana.gov] or contact Jason Olszak at jolszak@wlf.la.gov.

