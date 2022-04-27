Watch
Drug Take Back Day scheduled for April 30

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, so multiple collection sites have been set up across the country that will allow people to drop off unneeded or expired medications.
On Saturday, April 30, 2022, several locations in Acadiana will be accepting prescription drugs as part of National Drug Take Back Day.

Collection sites will be open from Saturday, April 30, 2022, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm. The take-back event is held annually to help the public dispose of unneeded medications.

Locations for Drug Take Back Day in Acadiana provided by DEA are below:

  • ARNAUDVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT at COURTNEY'S THRIFTWAY PHARMACY
  • BERWICK POLICE DEPARTMENT at DOLLAR GENERAL
  • BROUSSARD POLICE DEPARTMENT at WALGREENS
  • JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • MORGAN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT at WALGREENS PHARMACY
  • MORGAN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT at WALMART NEIGHBORHOOD MARKET
  • ST. LANDRY PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE at SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA PRIMARY HEALTH CARE CENTER
  • ST MARTIN PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE at the ST. MARTIN PARISH PUBLIC SAFETY COMPLEX
  • LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE at the PUBLIC SAFETY COMPLEX

For a location nearest you, please follow the link to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

