A driver was rescued Monday after rushing floodwater pushed his vehicle off of a roadway in Washington Parish.

The Franklinton Police Department shared video to their Facebook page showing the rescue.

"This is why you don't drive across moving water," their post reads.

The Department says that Police Chief Justin Brown attempted to throw a rope to the driver but the man was too unsteady on his feet to leave the vehicle.

Two detectives with the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office were called in to conduct a boat rescue.

See video of the rescue below:

Driver rescued from rushing waters in Washington Parish

