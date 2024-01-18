Dr. Cade Brumley reappointed as Louisiana State Superintendent

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) today voted unanimously to reappoint Dr. Cade Brumley as Louisiana's State Superintendent of Education.

Dr. Brumley has served as the state's superintendent since 2020, during a time of unprecedented disruption from a global pandemic to a historically active hurricane season. Despite the challenges, education in Louisiana has progressed on both state and national measures, BESE reports.

“Dr. Brumley’s leadership has been instrumental in the improved academic outcomes Louisiana has made in recent years,” said BESE President Ronnie Morris. “We look forward to our continued collaboration as we continue to raise the bar for Louisiana students.”

“Education in Louisiana is poised to accelerate and I’m humbled by the opportunity to work alongside Governor Landry, the legislature, and BESE to move our state to the next level of success,” said Dr. Brumley. “We’ve made encouraging progress and I’m proud of the commitment from students, parents, and educators to continue our state’s academic gains.”

BESE affirms Dr. Brumley will continue to lead an education system that has made strides at both the state and national levels:



“In a state that’s been long-challenged educationally, we must remain laser focused on academic achievement,” said Dr. Brumley. “Merit matters in Louisiana and our students are as capable as any in the nation. Now is the time to set high standards and give every student the opportunities they need to reach their full potential.”

BESE appoints the position by a two-thirds vote of its entire membership. BESE's next step will be for the Board President and officers to negotiate and finalize a contract with Dr. Brumley. As a procedural matter, the Board will then ask the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget to approve the contract and ask the Louisiana Senate to confirm the appointment.