DOTD urges drivers to take necessary precautions this holiday season

The holidays are always a busy time for travel.

With Christmas and New Year’s approaching, motorists should expect to see an increase in traffic and should drive using the following safety tips:

Avoid driving while distracted.

Allow for extra driving time.

Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.

Wear your seat belt; it’s amazing how many people don’t wear seat belts when it’s clear they save lives.

Don’t drive impaired.

Be sure to use headlights if windshield wipers are on.

It’s the holiday season, so be nice to your fellow drivers.

Louisiana DOTD secretary, Dr. Shawn Wilson, is urging everyone to take precautions on the roads. Wilson says over the Thanksgiving holiday there were 10 crashes in Louisiana, that resulted in 16 deaths.

"We can do better. The message is that there are lot of opportunities out there to really ruin a holiday season and to destroy a families fabric with senseless fatality. The idea that most people can save their lives, even in an accident, if they just buckle up," Wilson added.

“One death is one too many, especially during the holiday season, and we are committed to working to reduce these tragic crashes and save lives.” Announced by Dr. Wilson; not only for awareness but also to urge motorists to travel with caution as we enter the Christmas and New Year’s travel holidays.

For more information on Louisiana DOTD safety and precautions, click here.