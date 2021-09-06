DOTD: Debris pickup for areas affected by Ida begins

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development began debris pick up over the weekend for several parishes affected by Hurricane Ida.

On Saturday, September 4, crews began debris pickup on state right of way in additional areas impacted by Hurricane Ida.

There are currently debris contractors in Ascension, Assumption, St. James, St. Bernard, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Helena and Livingston Parishes. DOTD plans to have debris contractors in Jefferson, St. Charles, Tangipahoa, St. John, Washington and St. Tammany Parishes picking up debris.

Because of the large amount of debris and damage caused by Ida, this process could take some time and there will be multiple sweeps for debris removal.

Residents are encouraged to follow the below tips to assist in the debris removal process:

• State contractors are only able to remove debris from state right-of-way.

• Do not push debris into the roadway. Multiple sweeps will allow debris that cannot fit at one time to be removed.

• Please don’t put debris on power lines, fire hydrants, utility stub-outs, or anything that would hinder the claw that grabs the debris. Multiple sweeps will pick up what may not fit initially.

• Construction and demolition debris, as well as vegetative debris, are some of the items traditionally picked up first.

• Debris on commercial, agricultural, and undeveloped properties will not be removed.

• Dark-colored bagged debris will not be removed.

• Certain debris, such as refrigerators and freezers, engines, and other materials that have to be disposed of in a different manner may be picked up at a separate time and/or sweep.

Citizens are asked to be patient and where possible move debris to the roadway, not in travel lanes so the pickups will be effective.

More information on the latest statistical information, debris routes where there has been a pass, and where planned debris pickup is scheduled can be found at www.511la.org

