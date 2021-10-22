DOTD activates call center for hurricane debris needs

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Thursday that it is activating a call center in order to centralize all calls regarding hurricane debris, and creating a single database for debris needs.

This call center will operate 7 days a week from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm starting today, October 21, 2021. The hotline has been established to address questions pertaining to emergency debris only.

The number for the call center is 800-950-2732. The call center will establish the location of the debris and direct an inspector for addressing if on a state route. This process will also aid in identifying any potential issues associated with debris removal.

The hotline will facilitate DOTD's staff to quickly respond to questions and concerns regarding the regulatory guidelines for the removal of debris.

Debris removal progress can be seen at www.511la.org. The page is updated daily at 6:00 am to reflect data from the previous day following disposal of debris material.

Crews continue to work swiftly throughout southeast Louisiana to repair damaged signs and signals, as well as clear debris off state routes. Motorists are encouraged to drive with caution, be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment, and refrain from driving around "road closed" barricades, as crews are near the road and oncoming traffic. Don't drive distracted or impaired, and be extra cautious.

Motorists are also encouraged to check the status of road conditions prior to traveling by using the following resources for the latest information regarding road conditions:

511 Traveler Information: Travelers can also find information regarding road closures by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).

MyDOTD: Motorists can receive automatic and up-to-date information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity by signing up for MyDOTD on the DOTD website.

