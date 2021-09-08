DOT awards La $5M in 'Quick Release' emergency funding for Ida damage

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is awarding $5 million in "quick release" Emergency Relief funds to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) to make repairs to roads and bridges damaged by Hurricane Ida.

In a release Wednesday, U.S. Deputy Transportation Secretary Polly Trottenberg said, "The Biden Administration is using every lever at our disposal to help the State of Louisiana respond to this tragic disaster—including these emergency relief funds. We pledge to work closely with our state and local partners to help restore and rebuild the critical transportation infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Ida."

The "quick release" funds will be used to fund emergency repairs to federal-aid highways, and work will include stabilizing impacted roadway imbankments, replacing destroyed signage, and repairing/rebuilding damaged roads and bridges.

According to the FHWA, the funds are an initial installment of funds toward restoring roads and bridges. Additional funds may be available at a later date to continue repairs after Ida.

