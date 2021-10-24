Donaldsonville man dies in crash

A Donaldsonville man died early Sunday in an Ascension Parish crash.

Brandon Chapman, 34, died in the 2:30 a.m. crash on I-10, state police say.

Troopers say the investigation indicates the crash happened as Chapman was traveling west on Interstate 10, left the roadway to the left and hit a tree.

Chapman was not wearing his seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Chapman for analysis, troopers say.

