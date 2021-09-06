Dolphin trapped by Ida rescued from Slidell canal

On Sunday morning, a dolphin was rescued from a Slidell canal and safely relocated back to the Gulf of Mexico.

Slidell Police shared video of the rescue of the animal from the Schneider Canal in Slidell. They say the dolphin was injured and washed into fresh water during Hurricane Ida.

"We were honored to take part in a massive group effort to rescue an injured dolphin from the Schneider Canal, here in Slidell," the police department says.

They say the City of Slidell officials had been working closely with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), who lead this rescue operation.

"Groups from all over the Gulf South converged to help rescue the injured dolphin. We are happy to say that the dolphin was successfully rescued and was brought to The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, in Gulfport, Mississippi, to be checked out by their vets."

After giving the dolphin a check up, it was found to be okay and later been released back into the Gulf of Mexico.

They say a satellite tag was attached to the dolphin prior to release to track its movement. IMMS will be tracking the dolphin’s location through the satellite transmissions.

"Thanks to everyone for their support and concerns!" their post reads.

