DOD: Louisiana soldier dies as result of non-combat related incident in Syria

The Department of Defense announced Thursday, June 10, the death of a Louisiana soldier who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

The Department says that 1st Sgt. Casey J. Hart, 42, of Baton Rouge died Tuesday, June 8, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Hart died as a result of a non-combat related incident on May 9, 2021, at Al-Tanf Garrison in Syria.

The incident, the department says, is under investigation.

Hart was assigned to 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana Army National Guard in Lafayette, Louisiana.

