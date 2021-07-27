DOC suspending visitation, volunteering at Louisiana state-run prisons due to COVID surge

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections announced Tuesday that they are suspending prisoner visitation and volunteering effective immediately due to the latest surge in COVID-19 positive cases in the state.

The DOC says the decision is out of an abundance of caution and to protect staff and prison populations.

The suspension will be effective immediately through August 16, 2021 at Louisiana's eight state-run prisons.

The Department says it will review and reconsider the need for the measures on August 16, 2021.

In lieu of visitation, the Department says it will continue to offer two free phone calls per week to ensure inmates have continued connection to family and friends during this event.

In addition, they say video calling remains available for a fee.

The DOC is continuing COVID screening protocols with temperature checks and questioning for anyone entering the state's prisons, including staff and vendors.

Social distancing and hand washing practices are also continuing to be implemented to reduce any potential spread of the virus. According to DOC, staff who are sick with symptoms consistent with the flu or coronavirus continue are being asked to remain home.

The DOC says approximately 68 percent of inmates incarcerated in Louisiana's state-run prisons have voluntarily chosen to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are available to all inmates, they say.

