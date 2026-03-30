Do you have a great picture of a state park?

If you have a lovely photo from a state park, the Louisiana Office of State Parks has a contest for you.

The Louisiana Office of State Parks is inviting amateur and professional photographers to capture and share the natural beauty, wildlife, outdoor adventure, and rich history found across Louisiana State Parks and State Historic Sites.

Winning photographs will be featured in the 2027 Louisiana State Parks promotional calendar, showcasing the diverse landscapes and experiences that make Louisiana a premier outdoor destination.

The grand prize winner will receive a $1,000 Louisiana State Parks gift card and have their photo featured on the calendar cover. Twelve additional winners will each receive a $250 gift card and be featured throughout the calendar.

“This is a great opportunity to celebrate Louisiana’s ‘Year of Outdoors’ by highlighting the breathtaking scenery, unique history, and unforgettable experiences found in our State Parks and Historic Sites,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Whether you’re a seasoned photographer or an asirping amateur, we want to see how you experience Louisiana’s outdoors. These images help us share our story and inspire others to get out and explore.”

Photographers are encouraged to submit images taken at any Louisiana State Park or State Historic Site that showcase scenic landscapes, outdoor recreation, wildlife, or cultural and historical features.

The entry period opens March 31, 2026, and submissions will be accepted through May 1, 2026.

For complete contest rules, eligible locations, and submission details, visit the Louisiana State Parks 2027 Calendar Photo Contest webpage