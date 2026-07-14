Do all roads lead to Shreveport? Recent Insta post from 50 Cent raises questions about city’s future

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Questions are being raised about future dealings between 50 Cent and the City of Shreveport after the rapper made a somewhat cryptic post on Instagram Monday night (July 13).

The post reads: “There are people in Shreveport that just don’t want things to get better. I only make deals that make sense I’m gonna have to pull back on The Red River ! ✌️peace"

This post comes about a month after 50 Cent and his team broke ground on the location for the G-Dome in downtown Shreveport. A “moving of the dirt” ceremony was held June 17.

At that event, 50 Cent said he was envisioning progress for Shreveport, and that the groundbreaking marked a significant milestone.

When asked what Shreveport would look like in five years, 50 Cent replied, “It’ll be totally new. You won’t recognize it.”

And back in March, plans to revitalize the Red River District were put on hold after inspectors reportedly found that major repairs are needed. But in January, plans for the state to invest around $124 million into 50 Cent’s projects in Shreveport were finalized, with the outline of developing three entertainment venues in the area.

At the time, 50 Cent’s G-Unit had an economic impact study commissioned that estimated the project would generate a staggering $18.8 billion in economic impact and support around 6,000 jobs in the state over the next 20 years. In that same time period, the project was also projected to generate around $300 million in wages.

These mixed messages have many in the city questioning why the rapper would suddenly appear to be turned off by the idea of working with the city.

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