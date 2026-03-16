DMV website address changes

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles announced today that it has officially transitioned its website to www.expresslane.la.gov [expresslane.la.gov].

"The domain change from an .org address to the .gov domain strengthens cybersecurity protections, reinforces the agency’s official government status, and improves online visibility for residents seeking trusted information and services," a release states. "The .gov domain is reserved exclusively for verified government entities and is administered by the federal government. By adopting a .gov address, OMV enhances protections against phishing and spoofed websites, helping ensure residents can confidently access accurate information and official online services."

“This transition underscores our commitment to transparency, security, and public service,” said Keith E. Neal, OMV Commissioner. “A .gov domain clearly signals to residents that they are interacting with an official government website they can trust and helps them distinguish legitimate OMV services from fraudulent websites.”

Officials say that, in addition to increased security and credibility, the new domain is expected to improve search engine optimization (SEO), making it easier for residents to find the agency’s website resources and online services. The agency’s website content and services remain the same, and visitors to the previous .org address will be automatically redirected to the new .gov site.

The official OMV website, www.expresslane.la.gov [expresslane.la.gov], provides a comprehensive collection of online services and is designed to allow residents to handle common motor vehicle transactions without visiting their local customer service center.

Online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Customers are encouraged to visit www.expresslane.la.gov [expresslane.la.gov] to utilize the following services:

