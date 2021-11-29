Dixon escapee has been captured

A man who escaped from Dixon Correctional Institute on Thanksgiving is back in custody.

Officials with the state Department of Public Safety and Corrections say that Shwilliam Cheevis, 23, was arrested Monday afternoon in Bossier City.

Cheevis is currently serving time for September 18, 2019, sentences out of Caddo Parish including Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery - 5 years, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon - 10 years. He was transferred to Dixon Correctional Institute from Claiborne Detention Center on March 22, 2021, and was a trustee. He was previously on two years probation with the Department of Public Safety and Corrections in 2018 for an Illegal use of a Weapon conviction out of Caddo Parish.

A team of the U.S. Marshals Shreveport Violent Offenders Task Force, made up of officers from the Bossier City Police Department, U.S. Marshals Western & Eastern Districts of Louisiana & Southern District of Texas, along with State Probation and Parole, captured him after they got a tip about his whereabouts.

Cheevis has been booked into the Bossier City jail on simple escape charges. He will be transported back to Dixon Correctional Institute, officials say.