Disaster Unemployment Assistance application period extended

People affected by Hurricane Ida who are in need of Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) now have more time to apply.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) extended the DUA application deadline through November 2, 2021.

The parishes included in this extension are of Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

LWC asked for the extension in to help accommodate individuals affected by extended power outages and loss of communications as they recover from this disaster.

Individuals who lost work or employment in these designated disaster areas must file DUA applications by established deadlines. DUA is typically available to anyone, employed or self-employed, who are unable to work or unable to get to work as a result of the disaster. People who qualify for regular unemployment benefits cannot get disaster unemployment.

For answers to frequently asked questions about DUA, please click here. Anyone in need can file a DUA claim on our website or by calling the Benefits Analysis Team at 1-866-783- 5567 from Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.

LWC is also making its mobile unit available to help people apply for DUA in certain parishes on these dates:

• St. Helena Parish: Sept. 22nd, 9 AM to 6 PM, Northshore Technical & Community College, Florida Parishes, 7067 Hwy. 10, Greensburg, LA 70441

• St. Charles Parish: Sept. 23rd – 24th, 9 AM to 4 PM, Killona Community Services Center, 201 Hwy 3141, Killona, LA 70057

• Lafourche Parish: Sept. 27th – 28th , 9 AM to 6 PM, Golden Meadow Town Hall, 107 Jervis Dr, Golden Meadow, LA 70357

As new dates and locations are added they will be updated on the homepage of our website.

Applications filed after the deadline will be considered untimely and DUA benefits may be denied unless the individual provides good cause. Individuals affected in these designated-disaster areas must file DUA applications by established deadlines.

DUA is available to those who: • Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment; • Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage of destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster; • Can establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their principal source of income; • Do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits from any state; • Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster; or • Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of household.

Applicants must submit their Social Security number, check stubs and documentation to support the claim that they were working or self-employed when the disaster occurred. In some cases, additional documentation may be required.

To receive DUA benefits, all required documentation must be submitted within 21 days from the date the DUA application is filed. DUA is available from weeks of unemployment beginning August 29, 2021 and up to March 5, 2021, as long as the individual’s unemployment continues to be a result of the disaster.

Due to high call volume at this time, applicants are encouraged to file their DUA applications online by visiting www.laworks.net through the LWC’s HiRE (Helping Individuals Reach Employment) portal. Applicants may also file by telephone by calling the Benefits Analysis Team at 1-866-783-5567. In an effort to better serve the public, our office hours to accept DUA claims are 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. However, delays are expected when filing over the phone. To avoid these delays, applicants are encouraged to file online.

