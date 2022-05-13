Deville man accused of pointing firearm at school bus with children onboard

A Rapides Parish man has been booked with aggravated assault and terrorizing, after he allegedly pointed a gun at a school bus full of children.

Deputies arrested Ray Donald Corbett, 41, of Deville and booked him with 14 counts aggravated assault with a firearm and 14 counts terrorizing.

A spokesman for the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office said that Corbett is accused of pointing a handgun at a school bus on Denny Road. Witnesses say they saw him pull a handgun from his waistband and point it at the bus.

The bus was taking kids home from school at the time. Deputies talked to children who were on the bus, their parents, and their bus driver. They obtained an arrest warrant for Corbett, and he was arrested without incident. He's being held in the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and no motive has been established. If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to contact Detective Matt Cross at 318-473-6727.

