Developing: Continued search into the weekend for missing Marrero boy

Searchers returned to the swamp Saturday for signs of Ellis Boudean, according to Nola.com, the 4-year-old Marrero boy who disappeared two days ago in the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve.

The young boy, who had autism, went into the water at the Twin Canals around 5:30 P.M. Thursday, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office press release, and has not been seen since.

Search efforts have been continuous since that time with the assistance of the National Park Service, St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, Jean Lafitte Police Department, Jefferson Parish Fire Department, and Southeast Louisiana Underwater Search and Recovery.

"The best available sonar and search equipment, divers, and multiple watercraft have been deployed as part of the search efforts. While we currently have adequate manpower and the equipment necessary to conduct an exhaustive search, we appreciate the offers of assistance from multiple agencies and organizations including the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office and the Cajun Navy, and know that they stand ready if we need further assistance," a Facebook post states.

Law enforcement authorities and volunteers flooded the area, searching through Thursday night and Friday. Rivarde said Sheriff's Office marine units were back at it Saturday.

"We're going to keep doing what we can," said Capt. Jason Rivarde, spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. "It's kind of weather-dependent. When the weather gets bad, they pull back then go out again."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel