Detention center drops off immigrants in Baton Rouge; Cassidy comments on ICE

Federal authorities are dropping off immigrants at transit centers across Louisiana, according to WBRZ.

The station recorded video Friday of a bus from Lasalle Corrections dropping off immigrants in Baton Rouge.

After reports that immigration agents in Shreveport released dozens of immigrants from Haiti, Senator Bill Cassidy criticized the president's current handling of immigration.

"Do President Biden and Vice President Harris care about the communities that people are being deposited? They claim they care for the immigrants, but we're told people are dropped off without money, papers? And they are concerned about controlling the border? It's almost as if they are sweeping people under the rug, but the crisis continues to worsen," said Cassidy.

A volunteer at that bus station Friday is disputing Cassidy's claims about the immigrants not having documentation, saying it's just not true. She says everyone there is going to either a local sponsor's home or to a transit center to get to family.

"Every single person I dealt with at that station had papers and had a form of ID," said the volunteer, Margie Perez. "But you know, they can't leave without some kind of knowing where they're going to be going."

