Destin drowning victim was from St. Martinville

The Louisiana man who drowned off a Destin beach was a 47-year-old resident of St. Martinville, Okaloosa County deputies say.

The man's name was not released.

Deputies tell us that family members said he dove under the water but never resurfaced; a 911 call came in about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Lifeguards located him about 75 yards off the beach, and although they tried to revive him they could not.

Officials say the 911 call reported a distressed swimmer in the Gulf off Highway 98 East in Destin.

The man was pulled from the water and lifesaving measures were immediately taken; however, the man was declared dead a short time later at a local emergency room, officials say.

According to Destin Beach Safety, as of 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time Tuesday, yellow flags were flying on Destin Beach, which indicates a medium hazard, and red flags (for outgoing tide) were out along Destin's East Pass.

The Coast Guard provided tips on how to protect yourself from rip currents.

The best thing you can do to protect yourself from #RipCurrents is swim near a lifeguard! Check in with a lifeguard as soon as you get to the beach and ask about:

☑️ Current weather forecasts

☑️ Rip current conditions

☑️ Safe swimming areas#riptips #beachlife #USCG pic.twitter.com/VUxRwNcfEp — USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) July 7, 2021

