Destin drowning victim was from St. Martinville

Courtesy MGN Online
Drowning
Posted at 10:03 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 11:11:27-04

The Louisiana man who drowned off a Destin beach was a 47-year-old resident of St. Martinville, Okaloosa County deputies say.

The man's name was not released.

Deputies tell us that family members said he dove under the water but never resurfaced; a 911 call came in about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Lifeguards located him about 75 yards off the beach, and although they tried to revive him they could not.

Officials say the 911 call reported a distressed swimmer in the Gulf off Highway 98 East in Destin.

The man was pulled from the water and lifesaving measures were immediately taken; however, the man was declared dead a short time later at a local emergency room, officials say.

According to Destin Beach Safety, as of 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time Tuesday, yellow flags were flying on Destin Beach, which indicates a medium hazard, and red flags (for outgoing tide) were out along Destin's East Pass.

The Coast Guard provided tips on how to protect yourself from rip currents.

