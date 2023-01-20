DeRidder teen dies in early Friday crash

An 18-year-old DeRidder teen died early Friday in a Beauregard Parish crash, troopers say.

State Police responded to the intersection of La. 109 and La. 389 at about 5 a.m. Friday to investigate a one-vehicle crash.

Aaron Bell Isbell III, 18, of DeRidder died in the accident.

Troopers say their initial investigation indicates the pick-up truck Isbell was driving was traveling south on La. 109 when he failed to negotiate a left hand curve. The truck ran off the right hand side of the roadway, traveled back across the highway, and struck a tree.

Isbell, who was not properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 2 fatal crashes resulting in 2 deaths in 2023.