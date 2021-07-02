Deputy charged with malfeasance in arrested man's death

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A Louisiana sheriff's deputy has been charged with malfeasance in connection with the death of a 68-year-old man he and other deputies had arrested.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office said in a news release Thursday that a parish grand jury indicted Deputy Ryan Chapman on Wednesday in connection with the death on March 18 of William Walls.

His attorney says Chapman will be cleared.

The sheriff's office said in March that Walls had a “medical episode” while in the back of a squad car after being arrested, and died in a hospital.

The sheriff's office also said the coroner's office had not found any evidence that Walls was mistreated.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel