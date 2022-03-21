Department of Public Safety officer accused of Domestic Abuse-Battery

A Department of Public Safety officer has been arrested, accused of being involved in a domestic altercation in Ascension Parish.

On Monday, the Department of Public Safety supervisors were notified of a domestic violence incident involving an off-duty DPS Police Sergeant.

State Police say the Sergeant, identified as 36-year-old Andrew Poe of Prairieville, has been employed with the Department of Public Safety Police since 2018.

An investigation indicated that Sergeant Poe was involved in a domestic altercation in which an alleged assault took place. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene and after an assessment of the incident, arrested and booked Sergeant Poe into the Ascension Parish Jail for Domestic Abuse-Battery.

Sergeant Andrew Poe was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigation.

They say all law enforcement property will be recovered upon his release.

According to State Police, DPS Police was established in 1974. At that time, DPS Police was charged with providing security at the Louisiana State Police Headquarters Compound and supervising inmates assigned to the State Police Inmate Barracks. This service is now provided by the Physical Security section.

