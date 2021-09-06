Denny's brings Mobile Relief Diner to LaPlace to serve residents impacted by Ida

Denny's has opened a Mobile Relief Diner in LaPlace to serve hot meals to those affected by Hurricane Ida.
The Mobile Relief Diner opened Monday, September 6, at 8:00 am.
The restaurant says this is the first Mobile Relief Diner location in Louisiana.
The diner is located at the Riverlands Shopping Center at 1420 W Airline Hwy (Rte 61) in LaPlace.
The Mobile Relief Diner is a 53-foot mobile kitchen that travels to areas in the wake of national disasters and emergencies.
Denny's says Mobile Relief Diner visits local communities in need to offer a free, freshly cooked pancake breakfast with bacon, coffee and water to local residents, first responders and others.
See the post from Denny's below:
