Deer captured after entering Baton Rouge hospital

A deer was captured Monday afternoon after it found its way inside a Baton Rouge hospital.

According to WBRZ, the animal found itself inside the Our Lady of the Lake medical center at around 2:00 pm.

A statement from the hospital said the deer was captured on the second floor of the building after going up an escalator.

NEW: Photos taken inside OLOL show staff holding down a deer that made its way into the hospital Monday afternoon. Wildlife and Fisheries agents have been called to help remove the animal. https://t.co/s22v8DTmtt pic.twitter.com/b4RpWC2TEo — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) November 15, 2021

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be handling the deer. Images from WBRZ shows medical staff bring the sedated animal out to the parking lot of the hospital where it was transferred to LDWF agents.

