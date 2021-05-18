Decisions on school closures for Wednesday, May 19

Schools are beginning to announce whether they will remain closed or open to students on Wednesday, May 19, following severe weather.

Below is a list of school districts in Acadiana and their decisions:

Calcasieu Parish

All Calcasieu Parish School Board schools and facilities will remain closed tomorrow, Wednesday, May 19.

"With areas of our parish still dealing with flooding and more rain being predicted, we feel this decision is best for the safety of our students, faculty and staff. In addition, we know that many of our staff members and families are dealing with flooding issues in their own homes. We will notify families tomorrow as to the status of school on Thursday, however we do anticipate reopening all schools and facilities."

