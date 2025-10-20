Deadlines for November election approaching

Secretary of State Nancy Landry reminds voters that Saturday, Nov. 15 is Election Day for the Open General/Orleans Municipal Parochial General Election.

To see what's on the ballot in Acadiana, scroll down.

Here are some deadlines:

● The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System [sos.la.gov] is Oct. 25.

● Early voting is Nov. 1 – Nov. 8 (excluding Sunday, Nov. 2) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting locations can be found at voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting [voterportal.sos.la.gov].

● The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 12 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters). Voters can request an absentee ballot online through the Voter Portal [voterportal.sos.la.gov] or in writing through the Registrar of Voters Office.

● The deadline for a voter to return a voted absentee ballot to his parish’s Registrar of Voters [voterportal.sos.la.gov] Office is Nov. 14 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

● Due to unpredictable mail delivery speeds, absentee voters utilizing the United States Postal Service are encouraged to allow additional time for their ballot to reach its destination.

● Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

● Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones, or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com [geauxvote.com] and logging into the Voter Portal [voterportal.sos.la.gov].

● Voters are encouraged to sign up for electronic notifications via GeauxVote Mobile.

● Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet).

● Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov [sos.la.gov].

For more information, please call the Elections Hotline at 800-883-2805, with TDD/TTY access at 711, or email the Elections Division at elections@sos.la.gov.

To report potential polling place accessibility issues, please email the Elections ADA Compliance Officer at ADA@sos.la.gov.

Complaints involving possible election code violations should be reported to the Secretary of State’s Election Integrity Division at 800-722-5305.

Here's a list of ballot items, by parish:

ACADIA PARISH

Bayou des Cannes-Nezpique Gravity Drainage District Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall Bayou des Cannes-Nezpique Gravity Drainage District of the Parish of Acadia, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 6 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $639,700 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, for the purpose of maintaining and/or operating the District's gravity drainage works?

Town of Church Point Proposition

(Sales Tax)

Shall the Town of Church Point, Louisiana (the "Town"), be authorized to levy and collect a 0.5% sales and use tax (the "Tax") in accordance with Louisiana law (an estimated $400,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), in perpetuity, beginning April 1, 2026, with the net proceeds of the Tax (after paying reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), to be dedicated and used for the purpose of providing funds for the Police Department of the Town?

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Parishwide Proposition

(Sales Tax Extension & Rededication)

Shall the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a 1/2% sales and use tax (the "Tax") in accordance with Louisiana law (an estimated $3,300,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years from and after July 1, 2034, with the proceeds of the Tax heretofore or hereafter collected to be used for the purposes of acquiring, constructing, improving, operating, and maintaining jail facilities and animal shelter facilities for the Parish, and for providing additional support for animal control operations in the Parish?

Parishwide School Board Proposition

(Sales Tax)

Shall the Parish School Board of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the "School Board"), be authorized to levy and collect a sales and use tax of 1/2% (the "Tax") in accordance with Louisiana law (an estimated $3,250,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), in perpetuity, commencing April 1, 2026, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be dedicated and used to supplement salaries, benefits, and stipends paid by the School Board for teachers and all other personnel employed by the School Board?

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 2

(Millage Continuation)

Shall the Parish of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of 4.47 mills on all property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $12,743,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, for the purpose of constructing, improving and maintaining roads and bridges in the Parish, said millage to be continued at the rate currently being levied, representing a 0.30 mill increase (due to reappraisal) over the 4.17 mills authorized to be levied through the year 2026 pursuant to an election held on March 28, 2015?

Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 2

(Millage Continuation and Rededication)

Shall the Parish of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of 3.81 mills (the "Tax") on all property subject to taxation in the Parish, for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035 (an estimated $10,861,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), and shall the proceeds of the Tax heretofore or hereafter received be used for the purposes of constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining, operating, and supporting public facilities and programs in the Parish as follows: (i) 1.24 mills for drainage; (ii) 0.422 mills for providing fire protection and all costs affiliated thereto; (iii) 0.078 mills for roads and bridges; and (iv) 2.07 mills for public health units, mosquito and other arthropod abatement and control, animal control, drainage, and paying mandated expenses of the coroner, said millage to be continued at the rate currently being levied, representing a 0.25 mill increase (due to reappraisal) over the 3.56 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2025 pursuant to an election held on March 28, 2015?

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Chief of Police Town of Grand Coteau

Willie Troy Coco, Democrat

Brad Randell, Democrat

Fire Protection District No. 3 Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 3 of the Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 10.36 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $2,636,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, for the purpose of constructing, maintaining and operating the District's fire protection facilities, and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, provided that a portion of the Tax proceeds is required to be contributed to state and statewide retirement systems as provided in R.S. 11:82?