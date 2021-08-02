Deadline to apply for federal aid for May storms is Monday

Monday is the final day to apply for federal assistance for those who were affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding in May.

Until 11:59 p.m. Monday, August 2, renters, homeowners, and businesses in Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Lafayette Parishes can apply for assistance from FEMA or apply for a low-income disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Individuals and businesses with uninsured losses can apply with FEMA by going online to disasterassistance.gov, by calling the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585, or by downloading the FEMA mobile app.

For additional assistance, the SBA has established a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center that is open Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT. You can contact an SBA customer service representative via email at FOCWAssistance@sba.gov or by phone at 800-659-2955. SBA will answer specific questions about how a disaster loan may help each survivor with their disaster recovery and will provide one-on-one assistance in completing applications for these loans. You can apply online at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.

For the latest information on the May 17-21 severe storms, tornadoes and flooding, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4606. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.

