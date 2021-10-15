Deadline Friday to apply for Operation Blue Roof

The deadline to apply for Operation Blue Roof is Friday, October 15.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will have mobile units set up in three locations for residents with Hurricane Ida structural roof damage.

The locations will be open from 9:30 am until 5:00 pm.

Location in New Orleans:

Walmart Super-Center, 1901 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans, LA 70130

Location in St. Charles Parish:

Edward Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, Luling, LA 70070

Location in Jefferson Parish:

The Hispanic Apostolate, 2525 Maine Avenue, Metairie, LA 70003

The USACE program provides homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs are made. The program is a free service to homeowners and protects property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from a storm.

The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m., October 15.

This program is for primary residences or a permanently occupied rental property with less than 50 percent structural damage. Vacation rental properties are not eligible for this program. Flat roofs or roofs made of clay, slate or asbestos tile do not qualify. All storm debris must be removed for the roof to qualify.

Homeowners can visit Blueroof.us to apply and sign up for Blue Roof assistance using a Right of Entry form. The ROE form is a legal document that allows USACE workers to access your property and assess your home's damage. The ROE also allows contracted crews to work on your roof.

To cancel your ROE, residents must send an email to roe-cancel@usace.army.mil, call 888-Roof BLU (888-766-3258) or visit Blueroof.us

Residents can call toll free 1-888-ROOF-BLU (1-888-766-3258) for more information regarding this program.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel